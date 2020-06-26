Singapore stock watch: Creative, CapitaLand Mall Trust, ARA Logos, SIA, Southern Alliance Mining, Yoma

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (June 26):

Creative Technology: The company on Thursday announced the launch of Creative SXFI TRIO, a "triple-driver USB-C in-ear headphones designed to deliver high quality holographic audio", it said. The counter closed at $2.92 on Wednesday, down $0.06 or 2 per cent, before this announcement.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Thursday that it maintains a "cautious outlook" in the near term, amid the fluid and evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Units of CMT closed at $1.98 on Thursday, down $0.04 or 2 per cent, before the announcement was made.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust (ALog): The Reit has high hopes of growing its portfolio through asset acquisitions from its new sponsor, Logos, which has about six million square metres of logistics space in the Asia-Pacific, across China, India, Australia, New Zealand and South-east Asia. ALog units closed down one cent or 1.8 per cent to 55.5 cents on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The coronavirus outbreak is unexpectedly providing an opportunity to SIA to grab a share of the lucrative Indian market held by rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways through a local affiliate. SIA shares closed down $0.06 or 1.5 per cent to $3.84 on Thursday.

Southern Alliance Mining: The Malaysia-based iron ore producer debuted on the Catalist board at 9am on Friday. Its shares were unchanged at 26 cents as at 9.06am.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit): Its manager on Thursday entered into agreements to extend the appointment of the Reit's property manager by another five years from Sept 20, it said in a bourse filing. Units of Starhill Global Reit closed at 52 cents on Thursday, down 1.5 cents or 2.8 per cent.

Japfa: The agri-food player said on Thursday that while its supply chain has not been significantly impacted by Covid-19, demand may be hit on the back of weaker economy and reduced purchasing power. Shares of Japfa closed at 70.5 cents on Thursday, down one cent or 1.4 per cent, before the announcement was made.

Hong Leong Finance: The company announced on Thursday that it will reopen six branches and two SME centres but encourages customers to continue going digital for their financial needs. Shares of Hong Leong Finance closed down $0.01 or 0.4 per cent to $2.48 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Yoma Strategic: Shares in the mainboard-listed firm jumped on Thursday afternoon, after the company on Wednesday said it is eyeing a controlling stake in mobile payments firm Digital Money Myanmar (Wave Money), via a US$76.5 million deal. Its shares closed up 2.5 cents or 8.3 per cent to 32.5 cents on Thursday.

Spindex Industries: The mainboard-listed company announced on Thursday that it has entered into a 50-50 joint venture agreement with Acuger Precision Corporation to expand operations in Vietnam. Shares of Spindex last traded on June 17 at 87.5 cents.

TSH: The food and beverage operator said in a regulatory update on Thursday that it has reopened two out of five of its bars for dine-in services, and is expecting to report a financial loss for half year 2020. Shares of TSH last traded on June 17 at 14 cents.

Trading halt: Dasin Retail Trust and Halcyon Agri on Friday morning called for trading halts pending the release of their respective announcements. Units of Dasin Retail Trust closed up 0.5 cent or 0.6 per cent to 83 cents, while Halcyon Agri shares closed down 0.5 cent or 2 per cent to 24 cents on Thursday.