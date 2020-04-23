Singapore stock watch: CRCT, MCT, ST Engg, Keppel Reit, FCT, ESR-Reit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (April 23):

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The Covid-19 outbreak in China has caused a plunge in first quarter sales for tenants of malls under CRCT, with sales dropping 42.5 per cent year on year, the trust's manager said. Units of CRCT were trading at $1.26 as at 9.01am on Thursday after the announcement, up $0.01 or 0.8 per cent.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) has declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.91 cent for the fourth quarter ended March 31, down sharply from 2.31 cents for the year-ago period, despite a 10.5 per cent rise in distributable income. MCT's manager said this is in the interest of exercising prudence amid an uncertain Covid-19 situation. Units in the Reit closed down $0.03 or 1.7 per cent at $1.77 on Wednesday before the release of the results.

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering): The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Engineering RHQ, has priced US$750 million in five-year notes with a 1.5 per cent fixed-rate coupon. Shares of ST Engineering fell $0.04 or 1.2 per cent to finish trading at $3.29 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Keppel Reit: Keppel Reit has declared a DPU of 1.4 cents for the first quarter ended March 31, up a marginal 0.7 per cent from 1.39 cents for the year-ago period, the Reit's manager announced on Wednesday after market close. Keppel Reit units closed down $0.01 or 1 per cent at $0.99 on Wednesday before the results were released.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): FCT on Thursday posted a second-quarter DPU of 1.61 cents, down 48.7 per cent from 3.137 cents a year ago. This was attributable to an enlarged unitholders base and a higher amount of distributable income retained during the quarter, the manager said. FCT units closed at $2.10 on Wednesday, down $0.01 or 0.5 per cent.

ESR-Reit: The manager of ESR-Reit has more than halved its DPU to 0.5 cent for the first quarter ended March 31 from 1.007 cents a year ago, the manager said in an interim update on Thursday. Units of ESR-Reit increased by $0.01 or 2.9 per cent to close at $0.36 on Wednesday.

iFast: The wealth management fintech firm on Thursday posted a 126.8 per cent rise in net profit to $3.6 million for its first quarter ended March 31, from $1.6 million a year ago. Shares of mainboard-listed iFAST closed down 0.5 cent or 0.6 per cent to 86 cents on Wednesday.

ComfortDelGro: ComfortDelGro Taxi is extending the full taxi rental waiver for its drivers till June 1, in line with a similar extension of circuit breaker measures, the taxi company announced on Wednesday. Shares of ComfortDelGro closed down $0.02 or 1.3 per cent to $1.48 on Wednesday.