Singapore stock watch: CDL, Wilmar, MNACT, Sembcorp, F&N, SIA Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (May 12):

City Developments Ltd (CDL): The property developer and its joint venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of $278.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31 versus 173 units with sales value of $516.3 million a year ago, CDL said on Tuesday. CDL shares closed up $0.02 or 0.3 per cent to $8.02 on Monday.

Wilmar International: The agri-business group saw its profit tumble for the first quarter from mark-to-market losses on investment securities, according to its results released on Monday. The counter closed at $3.54 on Monday, up by $0.07 or 2.02 per cent, before the update was released.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): The trust will issue its scrip dividend at a price of $0.8752 per unit, its manager said on Monday night. Units shed $0.01, or 1.13 per cent, to $0.875 on an ex-dividend basis on Monday.

Sembcorp Industries: The utilities group, which in February won national water agency PUB's award to design, build, own and run a floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir, on Monday inked a 25-year power purchase agreement for the project. Sembcorp shares added $0.02, or 1.25 per cent, to $1.62 on a cum-dividend basis on Monday, before the announcement.

Fraser and Neave (F&N): The mainboard-listed drinks maker saw its net profit dip in the six months to March 31, no thanks to finance costs to fund its Starbucks Thailand investments. F&N shares shed $0.02, or 1.36 per cent, to $1.45 on Monday before the results were announced.

SIA Engineering Company: The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company expects any form of recovery to be a challenge given the unprecedented scale of the curbs in international air travel. In a post-results call on Monday, the company said the biggest hurdle ahead will be how the aviation industry will change once the crisis blows over. The counter closed at $1.82 on Monday, up $0.02 or 1.1 per cent.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit): The Reit recorded a 21.4 per cent rise in gross revenue to 48.5 million euros ($74.3 million), while net property income rose 17.2 per cent to 31 million euros, the manager said on Tuesday. The counter closed flat at 39.5 euro cents on Monday.

AIMS Apac Reit: The real estate investment trust's distribution per unit fell by 27.3 per cent to two cents for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 2.75 cents a year ago. Units of the Reit closed $0.03 or 2.6 per cent higher at $1.17 on Monday.

Kimly: The Catalist-listed coffee shop operator recorded a rise in net profit for its first half of the year, even though online food delivery fees and cleaning and packing materials pushed up expenses. Shares ended flat at $0.21 on Monday, before the results were released.

Lian Beng: The mainboard-listed construction group has won the tender for a $174 million contract to build a private-home project for CDL and Hong Leong Holdings, the board announced on Monday evening. Lian Beng shares rose $0.01, or 2.70 per cent, to $0.38 on Monday, before the news.

Clearbridge Health, Biolidics: Catalist-listed Clearbridge Health will be a non-exclusive distributor of coronavirus antibody test kits by its Catalist-listed spin-off, Biolidics. Under a deal inked on Monday, subsidiary Clearbridge Medical Group will distribute the test kits in the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam for a year. Biolidics closed flat at 45.5 cents on Monday, while Clearbridge ended unchanged at 19.5 cents before the latest announcement.

Sakae Holdings: The mainboard-listed restaurant operator will get close to $3.21 million from liquidated associate Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings, the board said on Monday, after the High Court last week approved the partial return of $13 million in capital to shareholders. Watch-listed Sakae saw no trading on Monday. It last changed hands at $0.04 in April.