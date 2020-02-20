Singapore stock watch: CapitaLand, Sembcorp, SembMarine, Sasseur Reit, Perennial, LMIRT

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 20):

CapitaLand: The landlord said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls since last Friday, to bolster footfalls during lunch and dinner hours amid the Covid-19 outbreak. CapitaLand shares closed at $3.74 on Thursday, up $0.04 or 1.1 per cent.

Sembcorp Industries: The energy and utilities group has got the nod from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to proceed with the acquisition of Veolia ES Singapore, it said on Wednesday. Sembcorp Industries shares closed flat at $2.04 on Wednesday.

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine): The rig builder has sunk into the red with a net loss of $77.7 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 from a net profit of $5.9 million a year ago. This was mainly due to lower overall business, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Shares of SembMarine closed at $1.24 on Wednesday,up $0.05 or 4.2 per cent.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit): The mainboard-listed Reit, which owns outlet malls in China, on Thursday posted a 18.5 per cent decline in its distribution per unit to 1.629 cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from 1.999 cents a year ago. Units of Sasseur Reit were up $0.01 or 1.3 per cent to $0.80 at Wednesday's close.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings: Higher revenue contributions from its properties in Singapore and China boosted earnings for the mainboard-listed real estate developer for its fiscal fourth quarter. For the three months ended Dec 31, net profit more than doubled to $38.5 million, from $16 million a year ago. Perennial shares closed at 51.5 cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent, or 1 per cent.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): The Reit on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit of 0.52 cent, up 73.3 per cent from 0.3 cent a year earlier. Units in LMIRT rose $0.005 or 2.3 per cent to $0.225 on Wednesday before the results were announced. Based on the closing price of $0.225, the latest distribution translates to a yield of 9.9 per cent.

Bund Center Investment: The mainboard-listed investment holding group said on Wednesday that business at its six-storey Golden Center retail complex in China's Ningbo and the five-star Westin Bund Center Shanghai has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. Bund Center shares rose $0.015 or 2.7 per cent to $0.58 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Valuetronics Holdings: The electronics manufacturing services firm on Wednesday said its factories at Huizhou in China's Guangdong province resumed operations this week, though some workers have been unable to return to work. This will lead to a temporary drop in the production capacity of its factories, it added. The counter fell $0.005 or 0.7 per cent to $0.715 on Wednesday before the announcement.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: The group on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $2.6 million, more than double the net profit of $1.2 million it made for the same period a year earlier, due mainly to a $9.4 million increase in other income from the reversal of a provision for legal cost that is no longer required. The counter rose $0.003 or 5.6 per cent to $0.057 on Wednesday before the results were announced.