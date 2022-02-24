Singapore stock market ends lower, bucking regional trend

Stocks closed lower yesterday even as Asia-Pacific markets recovered some of their losses after the US and its allies settled on a modest "first tranche" of penalties over Russia's incursion into disputed Ukrainian territory.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.2 per cent or 7.58 points to close at 3,393; major indices in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia closed up between 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Asian markets were "cautiously higher" after a torrid week so far, and it was weak results from OCBC Bank that pushed Singapore lower.

The bank tumbled 6.3 per cent to a low of $12.33 at the open, and eventually closed 4.6 per cent or $0.60 lower at $12.56, having missed estimates with a 14 per cent drop in net profit from the year before to $973 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021.

In contrast, the two other local banks, DBS and UOB, closed up 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Markets will likely "bubble along sideways" now until Russia President Vladimir Putin makes his next move, Mr Halley noted.

Besides OCBC, Sembcorp Industries also dragged the STI down by shedding 2 per cent or $0.05 to close at $2.46. The energy and urban development company posted a second-half net profit of $233 million, against a loss of $866 million a year earlier.

Keppel DC Reit was the top STI performer, gaining 2.3 per cent to close at S$2.19.

Singtel was among the most active counters by volume, after it announced plans to jointly redevelop its Comcentre headquarters with a developer. Its shares closed flat at $2.56, with 25.8 million shares worth $66 million traded.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 305 to 174 after 1.4 billion securities worth $1.4 billion changed hands.