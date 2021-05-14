Singapore stock index falls 3% after announcement of tighter Covid-19 curbs

SINGAPORE - Investors sold off Singapore stocks on Friday afternoon (May 14) after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions in response to a worrying increase in the number of community infections.

The Straits Times Index fell 93.54 points or 3 per cent to 3,029.72 points as of 2.03pm.

From May 16 to June 13, dining in at restaurants and food courts will be prohibited and social gatherings will be limited to two people, Singapore's multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 said. Working from home will once again be the default and employers will have to ensure that staff who can work from home do so.

A planned air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong that was due to start on May 26 may be delayed further, the task force added in a press briefing, saying it is likely that Singapore will not be able to meet the criteria for it to go ahead.

The news hit the shares of Singapore Airlines and Sats which dropped more than 6 per cent. It would be the second postponement of the travel bubble after it was deferred last November following a spike in infections in Hong Kong.

Shares of supermarket chain Sheng Siong, however, saw its shares jump by over 11 per cent on news of the dining in and other curbs.

Mr Yu Liuqing, country analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said that tightened social restrictions will effectively freeze the recovery of private consumption in the short term, however, disruption to businesses will be less pronounced than last year's circuit breaker period as businesses have adapted to working from home.

That will continue to provide some support to the overall economic recovery, he noted.

"Singapore's economic growth will not see another contraction unless the circuit breaker is reactivated for a prolonged period of time," Mr Yu said.

Strong contact tracing capacity will help the authorities to stop the spread quickly, and the vaccination programme will eventually remove the restrictions soon enough, he added.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the MTF co-chair, said: "I think the businesses that will be the hardest hit will be the food and beverage sector because of the restriction for dining in."

In view of this, the Government will raise its wage support for F&B) establishments to 50 per cent, up from 10 per cent, under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS). This will apply to the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to local employees. The increase in support will be applicable during the period for which dining in is prohibited.

To support hawkers and coffeeshop stallholders, who are self-employed and do not benefit from the JSS, the Government will provide one month of rental waiver for hawker stall and coffeeshop tenants of Government agencies. Commercial landlords were urged to support their F&B tenants.