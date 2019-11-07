Singapore shares up on improved sentiment

Local shares bucked a region-wide trend to record gains yesterday, thanks to some bright spots in corporate earnings.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific traded flat or dipped as investors waited for more developments on United States-China trade but the mood here was more buoyant.

Local shares rose for a third straight session, with the Straits Times Index closing at 3,262.69, up 0.43 per cent or 14.06 points.

About 1.71 billion shares worth $1.4 billion changed hands, with gainers edging out decliners 209 to 177, led by banks and industrials.

Real-estate firm Hongkong Land Holdings and industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings were among the top gainers. The former closed at US$5.54, up 1.84 per cent, while the latter added 2.34 per cent to US$57.65.

The three banks also rose, with DBS Group leading the charge, adding 0.88 per cent to $26.40.

StarHub was a hot stock, jumping as much as 9.8 per cent to $1.45 on a cum-dividend basis in morning trade on the back of improved net profit and a potential joint 5G bid with another network operator. Its net profit rose 1.7 per cent in the third quarter, leading some brokerages like CGS-CIMB to upgrade their views. In contrast to previous days of relatively flat trading, StarHub finished at $1.43, up 8.33 per cent on turnover of nearly 15 million.

Other counters with positive corporate earnings included Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust (FLT), which lifted fourth-quarter distribution per unit by 2.2 per cent to 1.82 Australian cents. FLT, trading cum dividend, closed up 0.80 per cent up at $1.26.









That said, not all fared as well. Singapore Airlines, despite posting a 68 per cent jump in net profit for the second quarter, was among the bourse's biggest decliners, falling 2.56 per cent to $9.18. Maybank Kim Eng analyst Mohshin Aziz said the airline's core net profit fell below consensus estimates due to weak cargo performance and higher fuel costs. He expects its core net profit to miss Maybank's full-year forecast as well, and cut the target price for the counter.

Meanwhile, most regional stocks held steady or closed lower as investors keep an eye on trade developments. The day's dip didn't surprise Phillip Futures investment analyst Samuel Siew: "We have cautioned that the strength seen in global indices was fuelled by growing risk appetite that was sustained by little fundamentals... There were also (few) details firmed up by both parties, which made us sceptical."