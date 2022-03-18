Singapore shares up again, fuelled by spate of good news

A spate of good news on a range of fronts helped local shares rise for a third straight session yesterday alongside similar moves in regional bourses.

The optimism was largely fuelled by clarity on United States monetary policy, China's pledge to support its markets as well as progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Investors here took the hint and sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.97 per cent or 32 points to 3,322.71, buoyed by gains in real estate investment trusts (Reits) and business trusts.

Gainers outpaced losers 369 to 175 with 1.47 billion securities worth $1.69 billion changing hands. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index went up 7.04 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 3.46 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea gained 1.33 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite rose 1.24 per cent. Jakarta shares bucked the trend, falling 0.4 per cent.

Mr Vasu Menon, OCBC's executive director of investment strategy, warned that markets will "probably remain volatile" in the coming weeks as several global uncertainties continue to fog the outlook. Still, the medium-term view is positive given that recession is not in the picture for now while activity could be supported by the easing pandemic, said Mr Menon.

"Valuations are also not excessive, real interest rates are still deeply negative and very low, and there is ample liquidity on the sidelines - all of which could offer market support," he added.

Reits and trusts led gains on the STI with Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) and Keppel DC Reit emerging at the top. MIT was up 2.3 per cent to $2.64 and Keppel DC Reit gained 2.3 per cent to $2.24. Wilmar was at the bottom, slipping 1.3 per cent to $4.61.

Singtel was the most heavily traded by volume on the blue-chip index with 23.9 million shares changing hands while the stock ended 0.8 per cent higher at $2.57.