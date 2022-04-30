Singapore shares up 0.65%, led by OCBC and DBS gains

Two of the local banks turned in stellar performances yesterday to help drive the local market north, in league with its regional peers.

Shares of OCBC and DBS both racked up gains of 3 per cent or so after lodging robust results for the first quarter.

The lenders have a sizeable weighting on the Straits Times Index so it was no surprise that the market finished up, closing 0.65 per cent, or 21.81 points, ahead at 3,356.90 and 0.1 per cent higher for the week.

Gainers outstripped losers 282 to 224 in the broader market on a turnover of 1.78 billion shares worth $2.02 billion.

The rise here was mirrored across the region on the back of hopes for more Chinese economic stimulus and solid results from American technology firms that sent all three Wall Street indexes up overnight.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong shot up 4 per cent, Shanghai added 2.4 per cent and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo put on 1.75 per cent, while Australian stocks advanced 0.8 per cent.

It was certainly the day of OCBC and DBS, which filed better-than-expected numbers for the three months to March 31.

OCBC closed up 3.6 per cent to $12.39 while DBS added 2.76 per cent to end at $33.92.

UOB also provided updates for the quarter but profit missed expectation, and the counter declined 0.5 per cent to $29.99.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding, the investment unit spun off from STI stock Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, slid 12.1 per cent to 54.5 cents a day after making its trading debut.

Sembcorp Marine, which is on the cusp of entering into a merger with non-listed Keppel Offshore & Marine, was the most actively traded stock for the second straight day.

This came after an announcement that the two offshore and marine players would be walking down the corporate aisle.

About 307 million shares in Sembmarine changed hands, with the counter inching up 0.93 per cent to 10.9 cents.