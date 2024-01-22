Singapore shares start week in the red amid mixed regional showing

SINGAPORE - Stocks in Singapore ended lower on Jan 22 amid a mixed showing from regional bourses.

The Straits Times Index (STI) shed 0.1 per cent, or 3.17 points, to close at 3,149.12.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 328 to 224 after 1.41 billion securities worth $910.1 million changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was real estate investment trust Mapletree Industrial Trust, which gained 2.1 per cent, or five cents, to close at $2.46.

At the bottom of the index was offshore and marine group Seatrium, which fell by 4.5 per cent, or 0.5 cent, to close at 10.7 cents. Its shares were also the most actively traded by volume for the day, with 434.4 million shares worth $47.5 million changing hands.

Markets ended mixed across the region. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.7 per cent.

On the other hand, Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index ended in the black.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note that Chinese stocks were hovering around five-year lows amid foreign capital outflows and a declining renminbi. He added that this has heightened pressure on Beijing to take action.

“However, policymakers are cautious due to concerns about an increased debt load and fears of triggering foreign exchange outflows,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Charu Chanana, head of FX Strategy at Saxo Markets, expects the Japanese yen’s bearish bias to stay, although intervention risks could “cap gains” in the currency exchange rate for the US dollar and the yen.

She added that the renminbi and Australian dollar could be supported ahead of Chinese New Year in early February. THE BUSINESS TIMES