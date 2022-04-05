Singapore shares start new week largely unchanged

Benchmark index dips 0.06%; gainers trump losers 307 to 173

Dairy Farm tops the table; trio of local banks decline

Indexes in Japan, South Korea, Australia and HK close higher

Singapore stocks ended slightly lower while most markets elsewhere in the region rose moderately yesterday, with Hong Kong leading the way after the Chinese authorities moved to ease audit inspection barriers for US-listed China companies.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.06 per cent to 3,416.97, while major indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia closed between 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.1 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said much of the Asia equities were more or less unchanged as Covid-19 concerns in China had capped sentiment, with a holiday there also sapping trading volumes.

In Singapore, Dairy Farm was the top STI performer, finishing 2 per cent higher at US$3.02. Trailing behind were Keppel DC Reit and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, both of which gained 1.3 per cent to close at $2.30 and $1.56, respectively.

The trio of local banks, meanwhile, sustained 0.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent losses yesterday, with UOB dipping the most to end at $31.76.

OCBC closed down 0.5 per cent to end at $12.34, while DBS ended 0.1 per cent lower at $35.53.

The top STI decliner was Ascendas Reit, which shed 0.7 per cent to close at $2.93.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 307 to 173 after 1.34 billion shares worth $938.6 million changed hands.

Meanwhile, property developer Wing Tai Holdings' Malaysian subsidiary has sold its property at 166A Rifle Range Road in Penang for RM17.5 million (S$5.6 million).

The aggregate consideration for the disposal of the property, which comprises leasehold land and a five-storey factory building, is higher than the RM13.7 million net book value as at yesterday.

The buyers are Dapper Corporation and Chiao Huat, which are not related to Wing Tai, its subsidiaries or its controlling shareholders.