Singapore shares sink on inflation, growth concerns

Broad sell-offs across Asia and Wall Street by investors responding to concerns about higher inflation and slower growth helped send local shares sliding yesterday.

The dour mood was enough to leave the Straits Times Index (STI) down a modest 0.11 per cent or 3.38 points to 3,074.31. Losers trumped gainers 256 to 194 after 1.98 billion shares worth $1.19 billion changed hands.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie said overnight data out of the United States and division on the debt ceiling saw 10-year US Treasury yields close above 1.5 per cent, reaching highs not seen since June 17.

"This means the banks were among the more defensive plays today, with DBS, OCBC and UOB averaging flat returns," he said.

The iEdge S-Reit Index, on the other hand, fell 0.9 per cent on the decline in the premium of real estate investment trust yields to 10-year US Treasury yields, Mr Howie noted.

Sembcorp Industries led gains among the STI constituents, rising 2.7 per cent to $1.89. The biggest decliner was Mapletree Logistics Trust, which fell 1.5 per cent to $2.03. Genting Singapore was the most active counter by volume, with 30 million shares changing hands although it ended the day flat at 72 cents.

Elsewhere, financial markets were also rattled by investor jitters in the US. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 2.12 per cent and Seoul's Kospi dipped 1.22 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the regional trend, gaining 0.67 per cent as concerns about troubled property giant Evergrande eased.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite and Jakarta Composite also shrugged off declines elsewhere but Australian stocks dived 1.1 per cent to a four-month low on the back of falls in the health, IT and energy sectors.

Wall Street tumbled as rising bond yields deepened a sell-off in tech firms. The Dow plunged 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 2.0 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 2.8 per cent.