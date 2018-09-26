Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.38% to 3,248.24

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks rose at the open on Wednesday (Sept 26), with markets worldwide expecting the United States Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a meeting that finishes early on Thursday, Singapore time.

The Straits Times Index was up by 12.16 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,248.24, as at 9am.

Gainers trounced losers 69 to 25 on the full bourse, or almost three up for every one down, with 31.3 million securities worth $36.6 million changing hands.

Noble Group was active with a turnover of 4.66 million shares, adding 0.6 cent, or 4.55 per cent, to $0.138.

Keppel Corp was up by $0.04, or 0.56 per cent, to $7.17, while Singtel was trading higher by $0.02, or 0.63 per cent, at $3.22.