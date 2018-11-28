Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.23% to 3,097.64

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Wednesday (Nov 28), with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.23 per cent or 7.24 points to 3,097.64 as at 9.03am after US markets gained overnight on hopes of successful US-China trade talks.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 38, or about two securities up for every one down, after 44.0 million securities worth $49.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Pine Capital Group's share price doubled, going up 0.1 Singapore cent to $0.002 with 10.0 million shares traded. AusGroup Limited moved up 5.6 per cent or $0.002 to $0.038 with 3.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or $0.15 to $23.85; and ComfortDelGro Corp, flat at $2.09.