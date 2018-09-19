Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.18% to 3,145

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Wednesday (Sept 19), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.18 per cent or 5.66 points to 3,145 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 55 to 45, or about 11 securities up for every nine down, after 44.6 million securities worth $66.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding headed up 2.7 per cent or $0.03 to $1.14 with 10.2 million shares traded. AusGroup Limited rose 2.4 per cent or $0.001 to $0.042 with 3.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Thai Beverage, down 0.8 per cent or $0.005 to $0.645; and Genting Singapore, down 1.0 per cent or $0.01 to $1.02.