Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.16% to 3,073.76

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday (Jan 2), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.16 per cent, or five points to 3,073.76 as at 9.01am after the New Year break.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 25, or about three securities up for every one down, after 24.7 million securities worth $24.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International headed up 1.8 per cent or $0.001 to $0.056 with 3.1 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.6 per cent or $0.02 to $1.27 with three million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $2.92; OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or $0.01 to $11.27; and DBS, up 0.6 per cent or $0.15 to $23.84.