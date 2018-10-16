Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.38% to 3,057.60

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Tuesday (Oct 16), with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.38 per cent or 11.63 points to 3,057.60 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 37, or about 13 securities up for every eight down, after 26.8 million securities worth $35.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel Holdings stayed unchanged at $0.005 with 5.5 million shares traded. Genting Singapore declined 0.5 per cent or $0.005 to $0.94 with 4.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or $0.09 to $24.57; and Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.12.