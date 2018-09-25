Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.35% to 3,230.34

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks were higher when trading began on Tuesday (Sept 25), bucking the overnight slip on Wall Street.

The Straits Times Index rose by 11.18 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 3,230.34 as at 9.05am.

Meanwhile, gainers beat losers 70 to 50 on the full bourse, with 68.1 million securities changing hands for a value of $119 million.

More heavily traded stocks included Singtel, which added $0.02, or 0.64 per cent, to $3.17 on 1.89 million shares; and SingPost, gaining $0.01, or 0.9 per cent, to $1.12 with a turnover of 1.75 million shares.

mm2 Asia's VividthreeProductions spin-off was trading at $0.245 on its first day of trading, below its initial public offering price of $0.25 a share.