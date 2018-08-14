Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.03% to 3,246.19

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 14), with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.03 per cent or 0.85 point to 3,246.19 as at 9.01am after earlier Asian markets also opened in positive territory.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 51, or about four securities up for every three down, after 25.9 million securities worth $75.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Wilmar International rose 4.8 per cent or $0.15 to $3.28 with 1.2 million shares traded. Boustead Singapore increased 1.3 per cent or $0.01 to $0.80 with 1.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Matheson Holdings, down 0.1 per cent or $0.08 to $66.13; and Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.07.