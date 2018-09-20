Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 0.17% to 3,181.95

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Thursday (Sept 20), with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.17 per cent or 5.38 points to 3,181.95 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 35, or about 13 securities up for every seven down, after 34.2 million securities worth $54.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore held firm to $1.03 with 5.5 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust moved down 2.4 per cent or $0.03 to $1.23 with 3.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust, flat at $1.75; and Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.17.