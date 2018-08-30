Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 0.11% to 3,247.64

The Singapore Exchange Centre along Shenton Way.
SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (Aug 30), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.11 per cent or 3.72 points to 3,247.64 as at 9.01am after positive opens in Japan and Australia.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 50, or about four securities up for every three down, after 31.0 million securities worth $84.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings increased 1.3 per cent or $0.001 to $0.077 with 4.3 million shares traded. Singtel headed up 1.6 per cent or $0.05 to $3.25 with 4.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or $0.02 to $25.35; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.2 per cent or $0.05 to $27.48.

