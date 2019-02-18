Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.83% to 3,266.56

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Monday (Feb 18), with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.83 per cent or 26.82 points to 3,266.56 as at 9.06am after news that the United States and China may be making progress on trade negotiations.

Gainers outnumbered losers 113 to 39, or about three securities up for every one down, after 70.0 million securities worth $106.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co advanced 0.6 per cent or $0.005 to $0.82 with 7.1 million shares traded. Capitaland Commercial Trust increased 1.1 per cent or $0.02 to $1.89 with 4.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 1.0 per cent or $0.25 to $25.04 after reporting a 10 per cent growth in fourth-quarter earnings; and OCBC Bank, up 1.3 per cent or $0.15 to $11.67.