Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.29% to 3,341.55

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Monday (April 15), with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.29 per cent or 9.57 points to 3,341.55 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 115 to 24, or about five securities up for every one down, after 29.2 million securities worth $52.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel gained 1.3 per cent or $0.04 to $3.20 with two million shares traded. ComfortDelGro Corp headed up 0.4 per cent or $0.01 to $2.63 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or $0.15 to $27.13; and Venture Corp, up 1.4 per cent or S$0.26 to $18.92.