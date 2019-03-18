Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.29% to 3,209.39

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Monday (March 18), with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.29 per cent or 9.21 points to 3,209.39 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 50, or about four securities up for every three down, after 56.7 million securities worth $126.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings increased 1.4 per cent or $0.02 to $1.45 with 3.3 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co rose 0.6 per cent or $0.005 to $0.82 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Strategic Holdings, down 0.7 per cent or U$0.27 to U$37.18; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.02.