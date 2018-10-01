Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.27% to 3,265.87

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (Oct 1), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.27 per cent or 8.82 points to 3,265.87 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 86 to 45, or about two securities up for every one down, after 55.4 million securities worth $86.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources stayed flat at $0.25 with 10.1 million shares traded. Rex International Holding headed up 1.9 per cent or $0.002 to $0.11 with 4.3 million shares traded.

Active index securities included Singtel, up 0.9 per cent or $0.03 to $3.27; and Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, up 2.0 per cent or $0.005 to $0.255.