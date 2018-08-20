Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.14% to 3,214.08

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (Aug 20), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.14 per cent or 4.64 points to 3,214.08 as at 9.03am after posting declines throughout the past week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 39, or about nine securities up for every four down, after 34.4 million securities worth $56.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed up 0.9 per cent or $0.01 to $1.07 with 3.4 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co stayed unchanged at $0.645 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or $0.09 to $25.18; and City Developments, up 0.4 per cent or $0.04 to $9.63.