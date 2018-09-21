Singapore shares jump at Friday's open; STI up 0.94% to 3,210.44

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday (Sept 21), with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.94 per cent or 30.01 points to 3,210.44 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 85 to 28, or about three securities up for every one down, after 41 million securities worth $85 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Mapletree Logistics Trust stayed unchanged at $1.24 with 5.0 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 0.9 per cent or $0.01 to $1.17 with 4.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included ThaiBev, up 1.5 per cent or $0.01 to $0.68; and SingTel, up 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.16.