Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.67% to 3,225.01

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (March 29), with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.67 per cent or 21.43 points to 3,225.01 as at 9.05am following overnight gains in US markets.

Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 36, or about eight securities up for every three down, after 41.2 million securities worth $126.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore headed down one per cent or $0.01 to $1.02 with 3.5 million shares traded. Singtel rose one per cent or $0.03 to $3.01 with three million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.8 per cent or $0.20 to $25.30; and OCBC Bank, up 0.6 per cent or $0.06 to $11.07.