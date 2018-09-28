Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.53% to 3,253.27

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday (Sept 28), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.53 per cent or 17.01 points to 3,253.27 as at 9.01am after overnight gains in US equities.

Gainers outnumbered losers 83 to 40, or about two securities up for every one down, after 61.5 million securities worth $160.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore Plc headed up 1.0 per cent or $0.01 to $1.05 with 5.1 million shares traded. M1 rose 28.8 per cent or $0.47 to $2.10 with 4.3 million shares traded. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation gained 37.5 per cent, or 51 cents, to $1.87.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or $0.15 to $26.09; and Keppel Corp, down 2.0 per cent or $0.14 to $7.02.