Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.5% to 3,302.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday (Aug 3), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.5 per cent or 16.53 points to 3,302.85 as at 9.01am, after mixed overnight markets in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 57 to 46, or about five stocks up for every four down, after 45.9 million shares worth $108.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical Group rose 1.3 per cent or 0.1 cent to $0.08 with 3.4 million shares traded. Sembcorp Industries gained 1.9 per cent or $0.05 to $2.67 with about 800,000 shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, up 1.7 per cent or $0.45 to $27.15; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or $0.11 to $26.61.