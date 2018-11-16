Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.4% to 3,066.75

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday (Nov 16), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.4 per cent or 12.22 points to 3,066.75 as at 9.01am after key indices rallied overnight in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 48, or about three securities up for every two down, after 23.8 million securities worth $49.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded stocks by volume, Singtel rose 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.06 with 3.3 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings shed 2.1 per cent or $0.001 to $0.046 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Strategic Holdings, which was up 0.8 per cent or US$0.30 to US$36.03; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or $0.13 to $23.28.