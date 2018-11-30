Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.3% to 3,118.83

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday (Nov 30), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.3 per cent or 9.39 points to 3,118.83 as at 9.14am, ahead of a key meeting between the US and Chinese leaders on trade.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 56, or about four securities up for every three down, after 133.7 million securities worth $435.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, SingTel advanced 0.6 per cent or $0.02 to $3.10 with 16.4 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings increased 1.6 per cent or $0.001 to $0.063 with 9.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or $0.15 to $24.33; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.2 per cent or $0.04 to $25.07.