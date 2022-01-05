Singapore shares rise 1.5%, buoyed by gains on Wall Street

Overnight gains on Wall Street drove the Straits Times Index (STI) up with the benchmark index closing 1.5 per cent or 46.88 points higher at 3,181.13 points yesterday.

However, Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) dipped 5.21 per cent to $1.82, making it the worst STI performer for the second straight day, after the announcement last Friday of its proposed merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. MCT units closed 4 per cent lower on Monday.

By contrast, DBS Bank closed at a 52-week high of $33.71, after posting a 2.81 per cent gain. An RHB report expects Singapore banks to benefit from the economic recovery and higher interest rates.

Disa saw the highest trading volume with about 343.3 million shares transacted. The digital security firm closed 12.5 per cent higher.

Decliners trailed gainers 202 to 271 in the broader market, with 1.6 billion securities worth $1.38 billion transacted.

Local brokerage CGS-CIMB noted that coffee shop and food court operator Kimly is trading at an attractive discount to the privatisation valuation of its F&B peer Koufu which stands at 16 times CGS-CIMB's estimated earnings.

The research team reiterated its "add" call on Kimly with an unchanged target price of 56 cents. This represents a potential upside of about 35 per cent from the counter's last trading price of 42 cents at the close yesterday.

Markets in Asia turned in a mixed performance.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.95 per cent to 7,589.8 points, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.77 per cent to 29,301.79 points, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.06 per cent to 23,289.84 points.

South Korea's Kospi was flattish at 2,989.24 points with a 0.02 per cent gain. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2 per cent to 3,632.33 points and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI finished 0.46 per cent lower at 1,541.90 points.