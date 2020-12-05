Singapore shares rally to end week in the black

Singapore shares extended their gains yesterday to end the week in the black, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.62 per cent or 17.55 points to end at 2,839.89.

City Developments emerged as top performer, gaining 4.56 per cent or $0.35 to end at $8.03. Retail counter CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust came in third on the performance table, after rising 3.13 per cent or $0.06 to close at $1.98.

The Singapore Department of Statistics said yesterday the decline in retail sales slowed in October, with takings down 8.6 per cent year on year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 per cent in October.

OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said the month-on-month improvement "marks a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel".

The trio of banks also made gains yesterday. UOB gained 0.35 per cent to close at $23.05, while DBS Bank closed up 0.31 per cent at $25.66. OCBC inched up 0.3 per cent to end at $10.10.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 257 to 152 for the day, with some 1.82 billion securities worth $1.22 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets mostly ended the week in positive territory. South Korean shares continued their bullish run, with the benchmark Kospi closing up 1.31 per cent or 35.23 points at 2,731.45, marking a fourth straight day of gains.

The Hang Seng Index also rose 0.4 per cent or 107.42 points to close at 26,835.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 per cent or 2.45 points to end at 3,444.58. Tthe Nikkei 225 Index, however, was down 0.22 per cent or 58.13 points to end at 26,751.24.