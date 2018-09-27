Singapore shares open up on Thursday; STI up 0.3% to 3,248.94

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (Sept 27), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.3 per cent, or 9.84 points to 3,248.94 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 30, as some 41.9 million shares worth $106.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which was flat at $1.06 with 5.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Rex International with 3.36 million shares traded, flat at 10.7 cents, and ASTI with 3.23 million units traded, up 6.02 per cent or 0.5 cent to 8.8 cents.

Among active index stocks, UOB inched up 0.66 per cent, or 18 cents, to $27.33, while Singtel eased 0.63 per cent, or two cents, to $3.17.

In US stocks overnight, a Wall Street rally collapsed and stocks turned negative shortly before the market closed on Wednesday after investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy statement and reduced their risk as they weighed how long the US central bank would continue to raise interest rates.