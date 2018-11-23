Singapore shares open slightly lower on Friday, STI down 0.1% to 3,038.31

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares dipped in early trading on Friday morning (Nov 23), with the Straits Times Index edging down 3.07 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,038.31.

At 9.02am, losers outnumbered gainers slightly at 55 to 40, with 14.4 million shares worth $42.4 million changing hands.

Rex International was among the top traded stocks by volume, edging up 0.3 cent, or 4.5 per cent, to seven cents as 4.8 million shares changed hands.

Among the counters trading lower, Hotel Properties Limited shed 10 cents, or 2.7 per cent, to $3.58, while Jardine Strategic Holdings gave up eight US cents, or 0.22 per cent, to US$35.98.