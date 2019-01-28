Singapore shares open slightly higher on Monday, STI up 0.05% to 3,203.93

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks edged higher on Monday (Jan 28), with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.68 points, or 0.05 per cent to 3,203.93 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 42, after about 27.6 million shares worth $40.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was motion pictures company Spackman Entertainment, which traded at its current price of $0.03, with about 1.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Oxley Holdings, which rose 3.45 per cent, or one cent to $0.30, and ST Engineering which traded flat at $3.68.