Singapore shares open slightly higher on Friday; STI up 0.1% to 3,331.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened a tad higher on Friday (June 28) tracking Wall Street overnight, with the Straits Times Index gaining 3.25 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,331.85 as at 9.02am.

This comes after US stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with investors closely tuned into the political rhetoric on the US-China trade dispute ahead of the G20 Summit.

Over in New York, the benchmark S&P 500 added 0.4 per cent, snapping its four-day losing streak, and closing within 1 per cent of its all-time high reached a week ago, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 per cent. But Boeing Co weighed on the Dow slightly, amid expectations that the 737 Max will remain out of service for longer, with the index dipping 0.04 per cent.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers edged out losers 55 to 48, after 79.9 million securities worth $265.7 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel rose 0.3 per cent, or one cent to $3.49 on a cum dividend basis, with 10.4 million shares traded; while Golden Agri-Resources was flat at 31 cents, with 4.5 million shares traded.

Financials traded mixed in the early morning session - OCBC gained 0.4 per cent or five cents to $11.47, DBS rose 0.4 per cent or nine cents to $25.92, and UOB dipped 0.1 per cent or three cents to $26.10.

Other active stocks included Ascendas Reit, which gained 1.3 per cent or four cents to $3.12, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, which added 0.9 per cent or two cents to $2.18.