Singapore shares open sharply lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.2% to 3,077.03

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday (Dec 18), as Asian markets tracked Wall Street losses on concerns about slowing global economic growth and investor jitters ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The Straits Times Index retreated 37.22 points, or 1.2 per cent to 3,077.03 as at 9.07am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 99 to 45, after about 52.1 million shares worth $107.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell 2.6 per cent, or eight cents to $2.98 apiece, with 5.7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC which lost 1.6 per cent, or 18 cents to $11.16; and DBS which dropped 1.5 per cent, or 36 cents to $23.58.