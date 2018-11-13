Singapore shares open sharply lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.2% to 3,031.88

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares sank when trading began on Tuesday (Nov 13), with the Straits Times Index dropping 36.27 points or 1.2 per cent to 3,031.88 as at 9.01 am.

About 46.4 million shares worth $77.1 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 126 to 17.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which rose $0.005 to $0.655 with 9.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and Rex International.

Among financials, DBS was trading down $0.48 or 2 per cent at $23.04 and UOB shares dropped $0.61 or 2.5 per cent to $23.88.