Singapore shares open sharply lower on Tuesday, STI down 1.08% at 3,032.08

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday morning (Nov 20), with the Straits Times Index down 32.99 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 3,032.08, after Wall Street stocks sank on Monday.

At 9.04am, losers outnumbered gainers by 97 to 24, with about 39.2 million shares worth $71.7 million changing hands.

Among the most heavily traded stocks by volume were Metro, which gained seven cents, or 6.5 per cent, to $1.15, with about 8.18 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, stocks which lost ground included UOB which gave up 29 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $23.96, while Venture Corp shed 21 cents or some 1.4 per cent, to trade at $14.74.