Singapore shares open sharply lower on Monday; STI falls 0.9% to 3,087.96

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares slumped when trading began on Monday (Nov 5), with the Straits Times Index down 28.43 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,087.96 as at 9.05am.

About 58 million shares worth $110 million in total changed hands.

Losers outnumbered gainers 103 to 50.

The most actively traded stock was Jiutian Chemical, which rose $0.001 to $0.025 with 10.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Rex International.

Among financials, DBS, which reported a 76 per cent increase in net profit on record total income and lower allowances for its third quarter before the market opened, was trading down $0.35 or 1.4 per cent at $24.31.

Meanwhile, OCBC shares were down $0.05 or 0.4 per cent at $11.42 and UOB was down $0.32 or 1.3 per cent at $24.90.