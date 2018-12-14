Singapore shares open sharply lower on Friday; STI down 1% to 3,081.18

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Friday(Dec 14), with the Straits Times Index down 29.9 points or 1 per cent to 3,081.18 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 31. About 46 million shares worth $74 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which fell $0.001 to $0.051 with 6.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and QT Vascular.

Among financials, DBS was trading down $0.37 or 1.5 per cent at $23.55; OCBC shares fell $0.15 or 1.3 per cent to $11.14 and UOB dropped $0.44 or 1.8 per cent down to $24.45.

Among other index stocks, Singapore Airlines was trading $0.12 or 1.3 per cent lower at $9.40. Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro was $0.05 or 2.3 per cent lower at $2.12.