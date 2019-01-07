Singapore shares open sharply higher on Monday; STI up 1.3% to 3,097.79

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares started the week on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 38.56 points or 1.3 per cent to 3,097.79 as at 9.05am on Monday (Jan 7).

About 81 million shares worth $117 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.45 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 125 to 23.

The most actively traded stock was liftboat-focused Ezion Holdings, which rose 0.2 cent to 5.1 cents with 10.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Rex International and Golden Agri-Resources.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings was trading up $0.46 or 2 per cent at $23.75; OCBC Bank shares gained $0.20 or 1.8 per cent at $11.37 and United Overseas Bank added $0.54 or 2.2 per cent to $24.92.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading two cents or 0.7 per cent higher at $2.92. Meanwhile, CapitaLand was up five cents or 1.6 per cent to $3.11.