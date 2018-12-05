Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 1.1% to 3,131.48

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (Dec 5), with the Straits Times Index losing 36.31 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,131.48 as at 9am.

About 55.7 million shares worth $104.2 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.87 per share.

Losers outpaced gainers 119 to 20.

The most actively traded counter was SPH, which lost 0.38 per cent to $2.62 with 6.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage and Nam Cheong.

Among financials, all three banks opened in the red. DBS pared almost 2 per cent to $24.47, UOB declined close to a per cent to $25.53, while OCBC went down 0.87 per cent to $11.45.