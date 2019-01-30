Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.24% to 3,180.1

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (Jan 30), with the Straits Times Index declining 7.59 points, or 0.24 per cent to 3,180.1 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 64 to 54, after about 39.5 million shares worth $84.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thomson Medical, which was up 0.3 cent, or 4 per cent, at $0.078, with about 9.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Rex International, which rose 1.08 per cent, or 0.1 cent to $0.094, and Genting Singapore, which rose 0.92 per cent, or one cent to S$1.10.