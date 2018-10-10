Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2% to 3,160.93

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Wednesday (Nov 10), with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 5.67 points to 3,160.93 as at 9.05am.

About 73 million shares worth $78 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.08 per share.

The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 55 each.

The most actively traded stock was AEM Holdings, which rose $0.055 to $0.850 with 10.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Nico Steel and Thomson Medical Group.

Among index-listed stocks, OCBC Bank shares were trading $0.06 or 0.5 per cent down at $10.99, and Singtel shares were trading $0.01 or 0.3 per cent lower at $3.17.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.5 per cent as at 9.23am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 per cent.