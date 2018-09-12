Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,106.42

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Wednesday (Sept 12), with the Straits Times Index down 0.1 per cent or 3.49 points to 3,106.42 as at 9.05am.

About 63 million shares worth $83 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.33 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 56.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which rose $0.004 or 4.4 per cent to $0.094 with 11.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 6.4 per cent to $1.16; and Singtel, which was unchanged at $3.10.

In regional markets, Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.25 per cent and Australian stocks gave up 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi managed to eke out a 0.15 per cent gain.