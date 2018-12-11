Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.6% to 3,055.06

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Dec 11), with the Straits Times Index down 17.38 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,055.06 as at 9.05am. About 50 million shares worth $90 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.78 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 72 to 52.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which fell $0.005 to $0.965 with 5.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Breadtalk and Singtel.

Among financials, DBS Bank was trading down $0.22 or 0.9 per cent at $23.58; OCBC Bank shares fell $0.01 or 0.1 per cent to $11.06 and United Overseas Bank dropped $0.32 or 1.3 per cent to $24.32.