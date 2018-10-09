Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.4% to 3,169.95

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 9), with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 11.5 points to 3,169.95 as at 9.05am.

About 61 million shares worth $77 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.26 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 39.

The most actively traded stock was Nam Cheong, which fell $0.001 to $0.011 with 20.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Thomson Medical Group.

Among financials, UOB traded $0.07 or 0.3 per cent lower at $26.06 but DBS traded $0.05 or 0.2 per cent higher at $25.52.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index fell 1.3 per cent as of 9.40am in Tokyo while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9 per cent.